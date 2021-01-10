Up to 1 in 100 people in Suffolk currently have coronavirus
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
New data suggests that up to one in 100 people in Suffolk have Covid-19.
The news comes after the Office for National Statistics revealed that around 2% of the population, 1 in 50 people, in England had the virus.
The ONS also provides sub-national data on smaller areas of the country.
In this data West Suffolk, Babergh, Mid Suffolk, Ipswich and the Essex district of Tendring are all measured as one.
The East Suffolk area - the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal Districts - are calculated separately.
The statistics estimate the percentage of the population to have tested positive for coronavirus based on nose and throat swabs from December 28 to January 2.
In the larger area of Suffolk (including Tendring), 1.07% of the population tested positive for the coronavirus - equating to around 1 in 100 people.
In East Suffolk, this number was lower at 0.8% of the population, equating to one in 125 people.
The data shows that Suffolk continues to have a lower infection rate than other areas of the country but that numbers are still high.
The latest infection rates showed particularly high numbers in the Babergh and Ipswich areas.