Covid-19 infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall

Michael Steward

Published: 7:43 PM February 21, 2021   
The new campaign by the government at a bus stop in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates across Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus infection rates across Suffolk and Essex continue to fall ahead of the prime minister unveiling his road map out of lockdown. 

Latest data released by the government compares the seven days to February 17 with the week to February 10.

Statistics from the past four days are not considered complete enough for inclusion. 

The figures showed that no district in Suffolk had reported an infection rate above 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. 

Mid Suffolk remained the district with the lowest infection rate, down from 58.7 to 48.1 per 100,000 people. 

The case rate in West Suffolk fell from 79.8 to 71.4 per 100,000 people, while in East Suffolk the rate dropped from 82.9 to 69.7. 

Babergh also fell from 54.3 to 52.1 in the seven days to February 17. 

Ipswich still has the highest infection rate at 90.5 but that is below the national case rate of 124.9. 

In north Essex, Tendring (163.7) has the highest infection rate but still dropped from 180.1 in the seven days to February 17. 

Braintree dropped from 174.9 to 104.8 per 100,000 people while Colchester fell to 97.5. 

Rates in Uttlesford (73.4) and Maldon - which has the lowest infection rate in the area at 69.3 - also dropped.

The latest number of Covid vaccines administered in Suffolk and north east Essex has been revealed by the NHS

A third of the UK population has now been given the first dose of the vaccine - Credit: PA

Meanwhile, a third (33.4%) of the UK adult population has now been given the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 

Government data up to February 20 shows that of the 18,197,269 jabs given in the UK so far, 17,582,121 were first doses - a rise of 334,679 on the previous day.

Some 615,148 were second doses, an increase of 10,263 on figures released the previous day.

