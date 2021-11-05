News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid cases drop in Suffolk as council release latest update

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:15 AM November 5, 2021
Pupils n Suffolk are wearing face masks to school once again

Covid cases have dropped in Suffolk again this week - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk has decreased for the second week running.

New infections dropped from 3,877 last week to 3,099 this week, reducing the covid rate from 536.8 cases per 100,000 people to 433.9 cases per 100,000 people. 

This is reflected in the numbers from every district in the county, which have also dropped including Ipswich, which has been struggling with high case numbers. 

Coming as Suffolk becomes an enhanced response area, the reduction in cases takes Suffolk's covid rate below the east of England average of 450.2 cases per 100,000 people.

However, the county's rate remains above the national average, which is currently 415.4 cases per 100,000 people. 

As an enhanced response area, Suffolk will receive additional help from central government in dealing with the pandemic. This could be though pop-up vaccination clinics, door to door campaigning in neighbourhoods with low vaccination rates and increased testing in schools. 

Sadly, eight more people have died with coronavirus across the county this week, bringing the total number of covid related deaths in Suffolk up to 1,652. 

The number of care homes experiencing an outbreak, defined as having two or more cases, also increased from six last week to eight this week and another two residents have died. 



Coronavirus
Suffolk

