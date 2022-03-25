News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Covid rates continue to rise throughout Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:42 AM March 25, 2022
A virologist believes face masks in crowded areas should already have been made mandatory: SARAH LUC

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has dramatically increased everywhere in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Covid cases across Suffolk and north Essex are continuing to rise with all districts seeing an increase in the number of recorded infections. 

Data for the week up to March 20 revealed Ipswich has the highest case rate in the region with 1,343.9 cases per 100,000 people, significantly up from 918.1 the previous week.

Maldon still has the highest case rate in Essex with a rate of 1,261.4.

All districts in Suffolk and north Essex are well above the national average infection rate of 846.7.

Mid Suffolk, which had the second highest case rate in the county, also saw a rise in the number of recorded infections with 1279.2, up from 921.1 the previous week. 

Although west Suffolk's case rate has risen, it is the only district under the 1,000 mark – with 961.8.

Babergh's Covid rate is 1,248.4, up from 871.4. 

Because of the sharp rise in the number of recorded coronavirus cases some hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have once again suspended visiting to their wards

Suffolk Live News
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Food and Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Meat & Greet have been serving steak across Suffolk for the past nine months

Suffolk Live News

Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning

A12

Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Baldwin at his shop in Stowmarket

Stowmarket store has three months to find new site

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon