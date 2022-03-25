Covid rates continue to rise throughout Suffolk

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has dramatically increased everywhere in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Covid cases across Suffolk and north Essex are continuing to rise with all districts seeing an increase in the number of recorded infections.

Data for the week up to March 20 revealed Ipswich has the highest case rate in the region with 1,343.9 cases per 100,000 people, significantly up from 918.1 the previous week.

Maldon still has the highest case rate in Essex with a rate of 1,261.4.

All districts in Suffolk and north Essex are well above the national average infection rate of 846.7.

Mid Suffolk, which had the second highest case rate in the county, also saw a rise in the number of recorded infections with 1279.2, up from 921.1 the previous week.

Although west Suffolk's case rate has risen, it is the only district under the 1,000 mark – with 961.8.

Babergh's Covid rate is 1,248.4, up from 871.4.

Because of the sharp rise in the number of recorded coronavirus cases some hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have once again suspended visiting to their wards.