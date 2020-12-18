More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk in a week

Published: 1:22 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 1:47 PM December 18, 2020

The number of weekly coronavirus cases in Suffolk increased by more than half to over 1,000, government data has revealed.

In the week up to December 7, there had been 642 Covid-19 cases reported in the five districts throughout the county.

However, data from a week later revealed there had been 1,006 cases identified in the previous seven days - an increase of 56.7%.

Ipswich reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the county at 290 in the week up to December 14, giving the town an infection rate of 210.4 cases per 100,00 people.

However, this was closely followed by East Suffolk - which recorded 274 new cases in the same timeframe to produce an infection rate of 109.0.

West Suffolk's 187 new cases took its infection rate up to 104.5, while 130 cases in neighbouring Babergh meant its rate rose to 136.9.

Mid Suffolk reported the lowest number of cases in the week at 125 with an infection rate of 120.3.

Despite the rising figures, Suffolk managed to avoid being placed into Tier 3 along with many other parts of the south-east of England following the government's review of the tier system.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's director of public health, had previously said he was "really concerned" by the rising numbers of cases in the county and warned harsher measures may be imposed if action is not taken.

He said: "Cases are rising most prominently in Ipswich, and there are increases in many other areas of Suffolk too.

"It is all our responsibility to stop the spread of the virus now or some, or all, of the county could find itself in Tier 3.

"Though the rollout of vaccinations is a light at the end of the tunnel, I want people to ask themselves ‘Is it worth taking risks right now and putting our loved ones in direct danger?’

"The answer may not be a comfortable one for many. It will mean making tough, emotional choices in the coming weeks and not seeing friends or family for a while longer.

"Just because we can see others, doesn’t mean it is the safest thing to do. Making this sacrifice now might be the best gift we can give to each other, and stop the virus moving from person to person."