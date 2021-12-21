Covid cases continue to increase in Suffolk and North Essex

Suffolk and North Essex have seen a rise in Covid cases - Credit: Danielle Booden

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk and north Essex have continued to rise, according to the latest government figures.

This comes as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out any additional Covid restrictions before Christmas.

In Suffolk, cases have continued to rise in every district, with Ipswich again seeing the highest increase - 971 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days compared with 517 in the previous week.

However, similar rises in case counts can be observed in Mid (810 compared with 473) and East Suffolk (736 compared with 370), while West Suffolk and Babergh have smaller rises.

Cases in north Essex are increasing even faster than those in Suffolk, with a massive increase seen in Uttlesford where the case count has increased by about 140%.

A similar increase is seen in Colchester, where cases have almost doubled.

Maldon, Braintree and Tendring have all also seen growing numbers of covid cases, although the rate of increase isn't as high as in Colchester or Uttlesford.