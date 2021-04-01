Covid: How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood?

Published: 5:56 PM April 1, 2021

NHS England has released data on coronavirus vaccinations throughout the country - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nearly two-thirds of residents over 16 in Suffolk and north Essex have now received their first coronavirus jab as the vaccine rollout continues at pace.

Data released by NHS England today reveals the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, which is overseeing the vaccine rollout locally, had administered first doses to 63.1% of the eligible population.

This was the 10th highest inoculation rate in the country - with Dorset's rate of 68.1% in the top spot.

The data, up to March 28, also revealed Holland-on-Sea in north Essex was the neighbourhood with the highest rate of vaccinations in the region, with 78.2% of over-16s receiving their first dose.

This was closely followed by Felixstowe East at 76.2% and Frinton West & Kirby at 75.9%.

However, rates are much lower in the region's larger towns - with only 29.1% of the over 16s in Colchester's Greenstead neighbourhood receiving their first jabs. The lower rates are largely attributed to the fact there is generally a younger population in urban areas.

Last week, a Covid-19 Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting revealed that Suffolk and North East Essex had ranked as number one for vaccinating the top nine priority groups that week.

It also emerged that the region's focus for April would be on administering second doses amid expected supply issues.

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, said it was "very good news that we are leading the way nationally".

MP Dr Dan Poulter said a return to normal life was on the horizon due to the vaccine rollout success - Credit: Archant

He added: "We got off to a bit of a slow start, but we have done phenomenally well since then.

"It's been a hugely successful operation, but there's been a real recognition in the importance of getting the vaccine.

"We're well on the way to a return to what looks like a normal life."

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, added: "It’s important to first recognise and commend the work of all involved in the vaccination rollout.

Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive Andy Yacoub praised the volunteers assisting the vaccine rollout - Credit: Gregg Brown

"To be one of the best performing areas in the country is a remarkable achievement, and we must thank the tireless efforts of every single volunteer involved.

"The feedback we have received about the vaccination programme has been extremely positive.

"People are particularly pleased with the management and efficiency of vaccine sites, and the friendliness and professionalism of staff, with many wishing to voice their gratitude for receiving the jab."