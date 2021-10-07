All but one Suffolk district reports a rise in Covid infection rate

Published: 3:38 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM October 7, 2021

East Suffolk is the only district in the county to see a fall in Covid infection rate - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Covid infection rate has risen in almost all of Suffolk's districts, the latest data has revealed.

Government data up to October 6 revealed Ipswich had the highest seven-day rate in the county, with 483.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Covid rates were at a record high in the Belstead Hills area of Ipswich earlier this week, with the surge linked to cases Chantry Academy, Gusford Primary School and East Bergholt High.

Mid Suffolk's rate has risen to 402.5, while West Suffolk's is 348.0 and Babergh's is 333.2.

East Suffolk is the only district to report a fall in Covid rate in the county, with the rate per 100,000 people falling to 317.9 — despite 844 new cases being confirmed within the last week.

Suffolk's overall infection rate has risen to 367.9, slightly higher than the average for England at 334.8.

The Covid growth rate - known as the 'R' number — is between 0.8 and 1.1 for the East of England.