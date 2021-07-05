Published: 7:30 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 7:37 PM July 5, 2021

Covid infection rates have doubled in a week in parts of Suffolk and north Essex but remain below the national average, latest figures have shown.

Data released by Public Health England has broken down infection rates for each local authority area in the country.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 have seen a week-on-week rise in rates to put the national average at 238 cases per 100,000 people, according to data up to July 1.

The figures remain lower in all areas in Suffolk and north Essex - but some districts have reported a doubling in infection rates over the last week.

Babergh has the highest seven-day rate in Suffolk at 81.5 cases per 100,000 people, a rise from 32.6 on June 24.

West Suffolk's rate is now at 71.5 from 31.8 a week prior, with Ipswich's figure at 44.6 from 23.4.

Over the border in north Essex, Colchester's infection rate soared to 194.1 from 127.9 - the highest in the region.

Tendring's infection rate more than tripled from 29.3 to 96.2, while Braintree reported a figure of 138.3 up from 52.4.

The rises come after prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the government is hoping to lift all Covid measures on the 'Freedom Day' of July 19.

A final decision on the lifting of restrictions will be taken next week.