Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Covid infection rates are rising in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: PA

Coronavirus infection rates are on the rise in Suffolk and north Essex — with the most cases being identified near Sudbury and Colchester.

Government figures, for the week up to December 7, have been broken down into postcodes called Middle-layer Super Output Areas.

The neighbourhood with the highest infection rate in the region is now Abbey Field in Colchester, reporting 75 weekly cases and a rate of 951.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Highwoods, also in Colchester, saw a rate of 941.6, while Great Cornard near Sudbury had a rate of 888.2.

Ipswich's rate were among the lowest in Suffolk, though Whitton reported a figure of 673.8.

The data comes after 'Plan B' measures were brought in by the government amid fears of the new Omicron Covid variant becoming dominant and potentially overwhelming the NHS.