More than 40 postcode areas in Suffolk and north Essex have recorded three or more coronavirus cases in the most recent government data — which is double the previous week.

The latest statistics, published by Public Health England, showed that 45 neighbourhoods recorded more than three cases of the disease in the week leading up to June 14.

This means 101 neighbourhoods recorded less than three cases of the disease in the same period.

Case rates are going in the wrong direction across Suffolk and north Essex, with 126 neighbourhoods recording almost no cases in the previous week (up to June 7).

The highest infection rate was found in Greenstead, to the east of Colchester, where there were 110.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The second highest seven-day rate was in Abbey Field, also a suburb of Colchester, with an infection rate of 101.7.

There are 146 neighbourhoods in total and almost 70% recorded less than three cases.

The data divides both counties into postcode areas of approximately 8,200 people called MSOAs.

Explore our map below to find infection rates where you live.

Fourteen of the 16 neighbourhoods in Ipswich recorded next to no cases, with three detected in Stoke Park and another three in Belstead Hills.

In the previous week nowhere in Ipswich recorded a single case.

Despite optimism over the vaccination programme and falling infections in some postcode areas, there are fresh concerns around the Delta variant which originated in India.

'Freedom Day', which was planned for June 21 has been postponed amid the numbers of rising infections.

Boris Johnson has set a new date of July 19 — a four-week delay.