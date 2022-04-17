Interactive map reveals fall in Covid rates in Suffolk as free testing ends

Covid rates have fallen in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Public health data has outlined the fall in Covid cases in Suffolk and north Essex since the end of free testing.

Figures released by Public Health England have been broken down into smaller neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each consist of about 8,000 people.

For the week up to April 9, the postcode with the highest Covid rate in the region is now Harwich Town & Dovercourt at 1,070 cases per 100,000 people, with 70 new infections reported.

The highest rate in Suffolk can be found in Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham at 805.8.

Rates in Ipswich are comparatively lower, but Maidenhall, Stoke & Port reported a figure of 609.6.

Covid rates have steadily fallen in recent weeks after the government ended free PCR and lateral flow tests at the start of April.