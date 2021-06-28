News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Poll

Let us know your thoughts about getting the Covid vaccine

Published: 7:30 AM June 28, 2021   
Akthar Miah, 45 from Ipswich, received the ICS' one millionth Covid jab

Tell us about your experience of getting the Covid vaccine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Covid vaccine rollout in Suffolk and north Essex has been a huge success - with more than one million doses being administered throughout the region.

Everybody over the age of 18 is now eligible to book their jabs and the government is keen to get as many people fully vaccinated ahead of 'Freedom Day' on July 19.

As we approach a return to normality, we want to hear about your experience of getting a vaccine.

Did you find your appointment efficient and well-organised, or did you experience any side-effects?

Or, if you have not been for a jab, let us know why.

Let us know your thoughts in the survey below.

