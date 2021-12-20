Normal - or changed by Covid? Take the East Anglian's Christmas Survey 2021

Poll

This will be the second Christmas of the pandemic - Credit: PA

What are your plans for Christmas this year? Will it be a 'normal' celebration or are you taking extra precautions because of coronavirus?

The emergence of the Omicron variant has seen England move to Plan B rules in recent weeks, with people being urged to work from home and wear face masks in shops.

This is set to be the second consecutive Christmas affected by Covid, and the East Anglian Daily Times is looking to gauge the mood of its readers ahead of the big day.

Have you cancelled any plans or do you think restrictions should be brought back? Let us know in our survey below.

All answers are anonymous, though you are welcome to leave contact details if you want to speak to a reporter.

Loading…



