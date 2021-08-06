News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Suffolk's Covid rate rises after 40,000 festival-goers attend Latitude

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:30 AM August 6, 2021   
Covid infection rates have risen in East Suffolk in the week after 40,000 people attended Latitude Festival near Southwold.

Data released by the government up to August 1 revealed East Suffolk's seven-day infection rate had reached 240.9 cases per 100,000 people - an increase from 182.4 the week before.

It was the only district in Suffolk to report a rise in infection rates, with Ipswich's the second-highest in the county at 214.0.

Mid Suffolk's infection rate was reported as 199.2, Babergh's rate is 196.7 while West Suffolk's was the lowest at 187.7.

England's national average seven-day infection rate was 281.3 in the same timeframe.

After the festival ended on July 25, Bildeston GP Mark Hainsworth said his staff had noticed a rise in Covid infections in young people - something he dubbed the "Latitude effect".

