East Suffolk's Covid rate rises after 40,000 festival-goers attend Latitude

Published: 5:30 AM August 6, 2021

East Suffolk's Covid rate has risen after the Latitude Festival - Credit: Archant

Covid infection rates have risen in East Suffolk in the week after 40,000 people attended Latitude Festival near Southwold.

Data released by the government up to August 1 revealed East Suffolk's seven-day infection rate had reached 240.9 cases per 100,000 people - an increase from 182.4 the week before.

It was the only district in Suffolk to report a rise in infection rates, with Ipswich's the second-highest in the county at 214.0.

Mid Suffolk's infection rate was reported as 199.2, Babergh's rate is 196.7 while West Suffolk's was the lowest at 187.7.

Around 40,000 people attended Latitude at Henham Park, near Southwold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England's national average seven-day infection rate was 281.3 in the same timeframe.

After the festival ended on July 25, Bildeston GP Mark Hainsworth said his staff had noticed a rise in Covid infections in young people - something he dubbed the "Latitude effect".