Hospital administers over 1,000 Covid vaccines in first week

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:18 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 12:24 PM December 15, 2020
Belinda Ling, superintendent MRI radiographer at Ipswich Hosptial, receives her first dose of the vaccine

Belinda Ling, superintendent MRI radiographer at Ipswich Hospital, receives her first dose of the vaccine - Credit: ESNEFT

More than 1,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered at Colchester Hospital - with NHS staff starting to receive the jab alongside patients.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has set up a vaccination hub at Colchester Hospital.

Jabs are not currently being delivered at Ipswich Hospital, as there aren't yet facilities there to store the medicine at below -70C as required.

However, people are travelling to Colchester to receive the vaccine.

Belinda Ling, superintendent MRI radiographer at Ipswich Hospital, said the vaccine would allow her to return to work safely and help keep her family safe.

She said: "When you work in an area of the hospital, and you lead that area, you feel so responsible, so to be able to get back to it and know I won’t be putting my family at risk is amazing.

"It’s just fantastic. I’m so grateful and privileged to have the vaccine and I’m thankful to ESNEFT for supporting me through the pandemic.

"The effort the staff are putting in here is above and beyond the call of duty."

