Published: 6:35 PM December 18, 2020

Despite remaining in Tier 2 cases in Colchester continue to rise (File photo) - Credit: Archant

On Saturday parts of Essex will move into Tier 3 restrictions following growing concerns about coronavirus figures there.

Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea are all to move up to Tier 3.

That leaves Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford in Tier 2.

Of all Essex's districts Basildon currently ranks as the worst for coronavirus cases 1,620 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 14.

The equivalent of 865.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In fact the rate in Basildon is so high that it currently has the worst coronavirus infection rate in England.

You may also want to watch:

Thurrock and Epping Forrest had some of the biggest rises in England over the same period, according to the Press Association.

In north Essex, Braintree continues to be the worst district for infections.

What does the situation in north Essex look like at the moment?

The case levels for Braintree alone have more than doubled in the last week alone from 223.5 cases per 100,000 to 492.8 cases per 100,000.

This infection rate is almost twice the national average.

However, there were increases across north Essex with large rises being recorded even in areas that are set to stay in Tier 2; like Colchester and Uttlesford.

What is the situation in Braintree?

The table below shows the case levels for every district in Braintree for the last four weeks up until December 12.

It shows progressively increasing numbers of cases in almost every area.

The highest number of cases was reported in Hedingham, Gosfield & Greenstead Green at 77 in the week to December 12.

As this super local data lags behind other data it is likely that most if not all districts have seen increases in their case numbers since then.

Earlier this week, David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said that work would continue to reduce infection rates across the county.

Mr Finch said: “We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection in our county, but unfortunately the numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, especially in those areas that the government have decided should move to Tier 3."