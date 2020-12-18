News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

What is coronavirus data telling us about Essex?

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:35 PM December 18, 2020   
Colchester High Street Picture: ARCHANT

Despite remaining in Tier 2 cases in Colchester continue to rise (File photo) - Credit: Archant

On Saturday parts of Essex will move into Tier 3 restrictions following growing concerns about coronavirus figures there.

Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree, Chelmsford, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea are all to move up to Tier 3.

That leaves Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford in Tier 2. 

Of all Essex's districts Basildon currently ranks as the worst for coronavirus cases 1,620 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 14.

The equivalent of 865.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In fact the rate in Basildon is so high that it currently has the worst coronavirus infection rate in England. 

You may also want to watch:

Thurrock and Epping Forrest had some of the biggest rises in England over the same period, according to the Press Association. 

In north Essex, Braintree continues to be the worst district for infections. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
  2. 2 Why did Suffolk and north Essex remain in Tier 2?
  3. 3 More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk in a week
  1. 4 Town back behind closed doors this weekend as Posh chairman threatens to take legal action
  2. 5 Staff members test positive for Covid at Hadleigh QD store
  3. 6 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
  4. 7 Ipswich Town clash with Peterborough United postponed due to coronavirus case
  5. 8 Police appeal after man seen allegedly abusing pug near Ipswich car park
  6. 9 Crash between car and lorry causes long delays on A12
  7. 10 Council looks to sell off iconic Belle Vue House

What does the situation in north Essex look like at the moment?

The case levels for Braintree alone  have more than doubled in the last week alone from 223.5 cases per 100,000 to 492.8 cases per 100,000. 

This infection rate is almost twice the national average. 

However, there were increases across north Essex with large rises being recorded even in areas that are set to stay in Tier 2; like Colchester and Uttlesford. 

What is the situation in Braintree?

The table below shows the case levels for every district in Braintree for the last four weeks up until December 12. 

It shows progressively increasing numbers of cases in almost every area. 

The highest number of cases was reported in Hedingham, Gosfield & Greenstead Green at 77 in the week to December 12. 

As this super local data lags behind other data it is likely that most if not all districts have seen increases in their case numbers since then. 

Earlier this week, David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said that work would continue to reduce infection rates across the county. 

Mr Finch said: “We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection in our county, but unfortunately the numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, especially in those areas that the government have decided should move to Tier 3."

Live
Braintree News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Body found in Ipswich river

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

All the Christmas bin collections for Suffolk you need to know

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus