One year anniversary since first Covid-19 vaccine given

Today marks the one year anniversary since the Covid-19 vaccination program began in the UK - with more than 100 million vaccinations since given to curb the pandemic and reduce the pressure on the NHS.

A Suffolk health body has said the past year has been an "amazing achievement", but that the threat of danger still exists because of new variants like Omicron.

The East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star have been encouraging readers to 'Grab The Jab' - Credit: Archant

When was the first Covid-19 vaccine given?

At 6.31am on December 8, 2020, Margaret Keenan, known to friends and family as Maggie, was given a Pfizer BioNTech jab by nurse May Parsons at her local hospital in Coventry.

On the same day 34 people in Suffolk also received their first vaccine.

How many Covid-19 vaccines have been given out in the UK?

At the time of writing, a total of 118,630,479 vaccines have been administered across the UK, 51,138,245 first doses, 46,582,425 second doses and 20,909,809 booster doses.

Across Suffolk over half a million people have been vaccinated with 1,435,655 vaccines in total having been given out - 290,115 of those are the recent booster or third dose.

Areas of the Suffolk have performed very strongly in the vaccine rollout compared to the rest of the country, such as Mid Suffolk which is 5th for percentage of the population with first doses and 6th for the second doses.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System said: “On today’s 1st anniversary it is fitting to pay tribute to the incredible efforts of staff and volunteers who have done so much to make our local vaccination programme such a success.

“What has been achieved is amazing and we thank them for their commitment.

“Yet, we know the pandemic remains very much with us, especially with the Omicron variant now becoming more prevalent.

“That is why we continue to urge everyone eligible to take up the offer of vaccination, and, as soon as we are given the go ahead, we’ll be ramping up the programme to reach even more people."

Dr Dan Poulter is encouraging people to get their booster if they need it - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter said “The best way to protect ourselves and others from the virus is by getting vaccinated. The vaccine rollout in Suffolk has been a great success and I would urge everyone who has not been vaccinated, or those eligible for their booster vaccine, to play their part by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”