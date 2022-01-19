Framlingham mum says long Covid feels like you are 'drowning from the inside out’

Jodi Avery, who works at Ipswich Hospital, has been suffering with long-Covid since the early days of the pandemic - Credit: Jodi Avery

A 44-year-old mum who has been living with long Covid since the start of the pandemic is urging people to get protected against the virus or to conduct thorough research if they remain unsure about getting vaccinated.

Jodi Avery’s plea comes as the NHS across Suffolk and north-east Essex continues to have plenty of vaccination provision available with clinicians once again urging eligible people to come forward if they have not done so already.

The Framlingham resident said: “It knocks you for six and it really isn’t like having a cold or flu - It feels like you’re drowning from the inside out.

“It’s like being hit by a train and the mental aspect of it too is very difficult to get your head around. I’ve had to get some counselling because I just want to get better.

“It’s not a case of give it a month and you’ll be ok. It’s been nearly two years on and off now and I don’t feel any closer to reaching the finish line.”

Jodi recalled when she first started to get symptoms: “For me personally it started with a terrible headache that I couldn’t shake, and I was in bed for four or five days.

“I was extremely tired, had a high temperature and I went back to work after a few weeks on a phased return, but I caught it again.

“It really wiped me out again and this time I really didn’t recover – the symptoms were so strong.

“It was the aftermath for me which has caused all sorts of things. I can’t really exercise and live with a shortage of breath.

“It’s just constant. I get over one thing and then something else equally as challenging comes along.”

Jodi said when she caught Covid, there was no vaccine available as it was in the very early days of the pandemic.

Back then, Jodi said she led an active lifestyle, taking part in charity challenges, walks and cycling across the country.

Now, even a dog walk can be too much for her.

The radiographer who works at Ipswich Hospital had this message for anyone who is hesitant about getting the vaccination.

Jodi said: “Long Covid is not what everybody perceives it to be. It is not a case of you get a cold, or you die.

“There is a huge number of people who sit in the middle who consequently are like me and it’s life changing."

She encouraged everyone to get their vaccination and to do their research if they were unsure.

For more information, visit: www​.sneevaccine​.org​.uk