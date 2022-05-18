News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nearly £2,000 raised for 'hero' taxi driver who had aneurysm at the wheel

William Warnes

Published: 12:40 PM May 18, 2022
Updated: 12:59 PM May 18, 2022
As selfie of Kelsey Rogers in hospital with her father, Ian Rogers.

Kelsey Rogers (far right) and her 'hero' father, Ian Rogers (far left) - Credit: Kelsey Rogers

A fundraiser has been set up by the family of a popular taxi driver after he suffered an aneurysm at the wheel. 

Ian Rogers, known by many in the Halesworth area as 'Ginge', fell ill on April 16 while driving a customer to Heathrow Airport.

He lost consciousness while on a quiet road close to Ipswich but fortunately, the car veered into a lay-by before coming to a stop.

The customer called for medical assistance and Mr Rogers was taken to Ipswich Hospital within 30 minutes.

He had suffered a brain aneurysm at the base of his brain which led to a brain haemorrhage. 

Following surgery at Addenbrookes Hospital, he was transferred back to Ipswich Hospital for rehabilitation on May 10.

His daughter Kelsey Rogers said: "He is a very well known member of the community.

"He can't walk through town without every other person saying 'hello'. Many refer to him as a 'hero' and a 'legend'."

Due to the severity of his injury, he has had his license suspended for at least 12 months and is unable to work. "We are unsure if he will ever be able to return to the job he knew and loved", said Ms Rogers. 

As a result, she and other members of Mr Rogers' family set up a fundraiser five days ago to ensure he will "have the support to return home safely and relieve some of his financial stresses."

So far they have managed to raise £1,760.

"He has a long journey to recovery ahead of him and unfortunately any government help we can get will take a long time to process", said Ms Rogers.

Mr Rogers remains in Ipswich hospital with extensive memory and cognitive issues.

On the fundraising page, it reads: "Being a taxi driver is all he knows and loves. We hope he can fully recover and continue to do that. If anyone feels they can help, I know Ginge and his family will be forever grateful."

If you would like to find out more, visit Ian Rogers' donation page here.

