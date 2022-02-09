Suffolk cosmetic clinic placed in 'special measures' by inspectors

CQC inspectors will revisit the medical centre within six months to check that action has been taken - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Suffolk cosmetic clinic has been placed in special measures and rated ‘inadequate’ by a health watchdog after an inspection.

Dr Glancey Clinics, which provides independent surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services, will be inspected again within six months – and if insufficient improvements have been made the Care Quality Commission has warned it will take action to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.

Dr Ludmila Glancey said they are “committed to putting things right” and have put in place the recommendations the CQC made.

The clinic was found not to have adequate safety systems and processes in place when the CQC visited the Constable Country Medical Centre in Heath Road, East Bergholt, on January 11.

The CQC also found that not all staff had completed training relevant to their role and the leadership and governance arrangements at the service were not effective.

Services at the clinic include hair transplants, liposuction, labiaplasty, surgical face and neck lifts, thread lift, skinny jab and joint injections.

The CQC says it rated the service inadequate because it was not able to evidence that all staff received up-to-date training appropriate to their role which included safeguarding children and safeguarding adults, infection prevention and control and fire safety training.

Dr Rosie Benneyworth, chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care, said in her CQC report: “Services placed in special measures will be inspected again within six months.

“If insufficient improvements have been made such that there remains a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service."

Dr Glancey said: “Unfortunately, being a small business we have been hit badly by the pandemic.

“We lost our registered manager and other staff members, which had a serious knock-on effect on our day to day running, and we have only just now, in 2022, started to restart and develop all the services we provided before the start of the pandemic.

“However, we are committed to putting things right and upholding the high standards and quality of care that our clients know and expect from us. Among other things, we are currently hiring another registered manager and registered nurse to support us in running our clinic to the highest standard."

Dr Glancey said since the inspection all the recommended actions had been taken.



