Google data shows Suffolk's movements ahead of latest lockdown easing

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:00 AM May 16, 2021   
Suffolk covid cases: Latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

More people have headed out shopping and to other venues in recent weeks - Credit: Archant

New data from Google has shown how Suffolk is getting out and about ahead of the next set of restrictions easing on Monday. 

The tracking data from Google compares the time spent at various different places compared to pre-Covid baselines. 

The baseline period looks at the numbers of those who visited certain places between January 3 and February 6, 2020 — before Covid hit. 

The figures show that more people in Suffolk have been heading out to retail venues, using public transport and returning to workplaces than the UK average.

On May 11, the most recent day of data available, the number of people returning to retail and recreation venues continued to increase, with levels just 18% below pre-Covid baselines. 

The use of public transport has also continued to increase, with levels only 23% down from pre-Covid baselines on May 11. This figure was 16% higher than the UK average for the same date. 

There was also a slight upward turn in the number of people returning to workplaces. On May 11, this was just 26% down on the pre-Covid baseline. 

The number of people at home has decreased, with levels just 8% higher than the baseline on May 11. At its peak this year, this number was 32% higher than last year's baseline.  

These levels may drop even further when indoor venues open for the first time on May 17 - the opening of restaurants, pubs and cinemas could see more people leaving their homes to meet up with others. 

