Mum who ate cheese, crisps and ice cream for lunch in lockdown loses 3st

Published: 7:30 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 8:15 AM June 9, 2021

Aelein Messinger has lost 3 stone since coming out of lockdown, with Slimming World - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A mum who piled on 2st while working from home in lockdown by eating cheese and crackers for lunch has managed to lose the weight she put on and more — needing a whole new wardrobe.

Aelein Messinger, from Great Bricett, struggled to control her weight gain when she was told to work from home during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The HR manager found it difficult being so close to the kitchen, where her favourite snacks such as biscuits, chocolate, ice cream, cheese and crackers, and crisps, were all on tap.

Mrs Messinger, who has a sweet tooth, said she had "no self control" and found herself getting a snack every time she passed the fridge.

Aelein Messinger, from Great Bricett, put on a lot of weight during the Covid lockdown. - Credit: Aelein Messinger

She wore loose dresses and trousers with stretchy waistbands and never stood on the scales over the summer, finding it easy to ignore her expanding waist line.

Previously she wore a size 12/14, but as restrictions eased further in August and she wanted to go out and socialise, she realised she couldn't even fit into her size 16 clothing.

"I was really disappointed with myself," said Mrs Messinger, who lives with her husband and son.

"I felt so frumpy, lost all my confidence and was really restricted in what I could wear as I couldn't fit into any of my nice clothes.

"Then when lockdown began to be lifted I was reluctant to go out as nothing fit me. Even going to the supermarket was hard."

Before lockdown Aelein Messinger was a size 12/14, but as restrictions eased she could no longer fit into size 16 clothing. - Credit: Aelein Messinger

Mrs Messinger joined the Trimley Slimming World group in October, as it was being relaunched by friend Sharon Deaves, a former slimmer who she met at an old group.

Her target was to lose 3st and she has now gone above that, losing an extra 3lbs.

Mrs Messinger has lost 3 stone since coming out of lockdown - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She now needs a completely new wardrobe and said she feels much better in herself, even taking up a new hobby and doing exercise classes in Ipswich.

She said Slimming World worked for her as she was focussed and wanted to do it for herself, but also she "never felt deprived".

"It's not classed as a diet, it's more about making healthier choices," she explained.

"I still love my cheese, but in moderation and nothing is forbidden."

Mrs Messinger said she feels much better in herself - Credit: Charlotte Bond

When she started out on her Slimming World journey her jeans didn't fit. Today, she still has the same issue — they don't fit but this time it's because they are far too big.

She is now looking forward to going shopping for some new ones.