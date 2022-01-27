News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Masks still to be worn on trains and in hospitals as Plan B ends

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 8:44 AM January 27, 2022
ESNEFT and Greater Anglia bosses are asking people to keep wearing masks despite the end of Plan B restrictions

ESNEFT and Greater Anglia bosses are asking people to keep wearing masks despite the end of Plan B restrictions - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PAUL GEATER

Covid-19 restrictions are being eased across England from today, but in Suffolk health and travel bosses are asking people to keep wearing masks.

So-called Plan B measures, which were put in place in December after the Omicron strain was detected, are being lifted from Thursday, January 27.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the success of the vaccine programme, coupled with a better understanding of treatment for the virus, is “allowing us to cautiously return to plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country”.

Face coverings are not required by law in any setting, while a legal requirement for NHS Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs has also been scrapped.

But health leaders and train operators in Suffolk are asking people to keep wearing masks.

Bosses at ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, are still asking all patients, visitors and staff to wear a surgical face mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, unless they are medically exempt.

In addition, they are reminding people to keep washing or sanitising their hands regularly and to keep a safe distance from other people.

Most Read

  1. 1 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
  2. 2 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
  3. 3 Photographer secretly recorded couple in bedroom of his Suffolk holiday home
  1. 4 Stu says: Seven observations following Wimbledon win
  2. 5 'I lost my patience... that's how I roll' - Holt apology for 'derogatory' Morsy comments
  3. 6 'We were harshly beaten' - Dons boss on Town defeat
  4. 7 'It was worth it!' - Town co-owner has a celebration scar
  5. 8 'It's a contractual issue' - McKenna explains Simpson recall
  6. 9 Award-winning east Suffolk restaurant temporarily closes ahead of takeover
  7. 10 Man found with 10,000 indecent images escapes jail

Meanwhile, Greater Anglia is still asking people to wear masks on its trains if they are able to.

Government health bosses are encouraging people to keep wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where they might come into contact with people they would not normally meet.

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Peter and St Pauls Church in Lavenham, Suffolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson heads wide but alleged that his shirt was pulled at AFC Wimbledon.

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals inspire Town win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Thong Hall Road in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live News

Two incidents of indecent exposure within 20 minutes in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brendan Padfield, Unruly Pig owner PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Unruly Pig in Suffolk is named best gastropub in the UK

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon