Masks still to be worn on trains and in hospitals as Plan B ends

ESNEFT and Greater Anglia bosses are asking people to keep wearing masks despite the end of Plan B restrictions - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PAUL GEATER

Covid-19 restrictions are being eased across England from today, but in Suffolk health and travel bosses are asking people to keep wearing masks.

So-called Plan B measures, which were put in place in December after the Omicron strain was detected, are being lifted from Thursday, January 27.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the success of the vaccine programme, coupled with a better understanding of treatment for the virus, is “allowing us to cautiously return to plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country”.

Face coverings are not required by law in any setting, while a legal requirement for NHS Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs has also been scrapped.

But health leaders and train operators in Suffolk are asking people to keep wearing masks.

Bosses at ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, are still asking all patients, visitors and staff to wear a surgical face mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, unless they are medically exempt.

In addition, they are reminding people to keep washing or sanitising their hands regularly and to keep a safe distance from other people.

Meanwhile, Greater Anglia is still asking people to wear masks on its trains if they are able to.

Government health bosses are encouraging people to keep wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where they might come into contact with people they would not normally meet.