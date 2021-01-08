Post Office closed for deep clean after possible coronavirus case
- Credit: Google Maps
The Post Office in Hadleigh has been closed for a deep clean after a customer demonstrated coronavirus symptoms in-store.
The Post Office and First Class Greetings store in High Street closed following the incident in-store on Friday morning, January 8.
It is understood the customer had fallen ill and required assistance from staff.
A Post Office spokeswoman said the branch has been closed for a deep clean and that staff are being tested for Covid-19.
The branch will reopen tomorrow (January 9), they added.
The spokeswoman said: “Hadleigh Post Office has closed today as a precaution as a customer was feeling unwell.
"The staff have gone for Covid-19 tests. A deep clean has taken place.
"The branch will reopen tomorrow with different staff.”
No update on the customer's condition has been provided.
The efforts of staff have been praised by the public via social media.