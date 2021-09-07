Published: 6:37 PM September 7, 2021

A Suffolk doctors' surgery has warned patients that they may be unable to make bookings because of a fault with its phone service.

The Haverhill Family Practice has urged patients to use its e-consult service or speak to a pharmacist after callers found their numbers were permanent engaged or they were cut off while waiting to be put through to the surgery.

It has told its patients in Facebook post that they are aware of the problem and are working with the phone provider and BT to resolve it.

The practice says it is unable to open its doors to people to walk in because it needs to protect its staff and patients - and that there are several staff currently away either self-isolating or on long-planned holidays.



