News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Doctors' surgery phone problems disrupt patient bookings

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:37 PM September 7, 2021   
Haverhill surgery

The Haverhill Family Practice is suffering from phone problems. - Credit: Google

A Suffolk doctors' surgery has warned patients that they may be unable to make bookings because of a fault with its phone service.

The Haverhill Family Practice has urged patients to use its e-consult service or speak to a pharmacist after callers found their numbers were permanent engaged or they were cut off while waiting to be put through to the surgery.

It has told its patients in Facebook post that they are aware of the problem and are working with the phone provider and BT to resolve it.

The practice says it is unable to open its doors to people to walk in because it needs to protect its staff and patients - and that there are several staff currently away either self-isolating or on long-planned holidays.


You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital.

Suffolk Constabulary

'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Bloor Homes scheme for Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY...

Coronavirus

Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon