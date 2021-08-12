GP practices warn 'fatigued' staff are at 'serious risk of burnout'

Published: 10:55 AM August 12, 2021

Two Haverhill GP practices have disabled their online services after warning members of staff are at a serious risk of burning out - Credit: Google Maps

A pair of GP surgeries have stopped using their online services when the practices are shut - after warning that their members of staff are at "serious risk of burnout".

The Haverhill Primary Care Network, which runs Unity Healthcare and Haverhill Family Practice, said in a letter to patients that it was dealing with nearly double its normal workload.

The letter said: "Staff at both practices are quite routinely working over 12-hour days, and it is not unusual for an individual senior clinician to face nearly 100 patient contacts in a single day.

"This does mean staff are fatigued and are at a serious risk of burnout.

"We are sorry that this means that we are not able to give each and every one of you the time that you would like, and are forced to prioritise and work in ways that may not seem as caring and as personal as we would like.

You may also want to watch:

"Both practices have therefore decided to disable the facility to eConsult with the practice whilst the practices are closed for the time being.

"We appreciate that this will be a cause of some frustration, but there is simply not the capacity to cope and maintain patient safety.

"We must stop the cycle of GP practice staff burnout and departure that has previously blighted this town.

"We want out patients to continue to feel secure in the knowledge that we are here to help them when they need us most, and would like to reassure you that this is an utmost priority for us.

"Please do not be put off consulting if you have serious or worrying health concerns."

Haverhill Primary Care Network acknowledged that this problem is not just being felt in Haverhill but across the whole UK.

The Haverhill Family Practice also confirmed that both surgeries are working hard on recruitment, retention and training of additional staff.