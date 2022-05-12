News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Hospitals in Suffolk and Essex are the first in UK to offer glaucoma surgery

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:21 PM May 12, 2022
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust are the first in the UK to offer new glaucoma surgery

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust are the first in the UK to offer new glaucoma surgery which could help stop patients going blind. Inset - Chrys Dimitriou, ESNEFT eye surgeon - Credit: ESNEFT/Sarah Lucy Brown

A new eye surgery is to be offered in hospitals in Suffolk and North Essex taking 15 to 20 minutes per patient.

The glaucoma surgery is being offered by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) will offer the surgery, becoming the first in the country to do so.

The trust covers hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton, Felixstowe and Harwich.

The first operations in the UK have taken place at ESNEFT, where the procedure has been carried out on 12 patients since mid-March, with each operation taking just 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

Chrys Dimitriou, ESNEFT consultant eye surgeon, said: "We are delighted to be at the forefront of this pioneering new treatment.

"It could make a real difference to hundreds of patients every year by helping to prevent further sight loss and reducing their reliance on eye drops, which can cause red, dry, or itchy eyes.

Ipswich Hospital
Colchester General Hospital
Suffolk
Essex

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has been called to a two-vehicle crash off the A14 in Stowupland

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Peter's Ice Cream kiosk on Felixstowe seafront. Inset: Peter's Ice Cream seller on Sea Road, Felixstowe in the 1930s.

East Suffolk Council

Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century

Dominic Bareham

person
Golden Galleon Success Story.

Suffolk Live News

'The best fish and chips': Suffolk takeaway named among best in Britain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ex-Ipswich Town managers Paul Hurst, left, and Paul Cook are enjoying differing fortunes in the National League

Football

A tale of two bosses - Hurst and Cook's differing non-league fortunes

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon