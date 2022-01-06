News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mapped: How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood?

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM January 6, 2022
The Covid vaccine rollout has continued in Suffolk

The Covid vaccine rollout has continued in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The coronavirus vaccine programme has continued at pace in Suffolk, with more than 1.6million doses being administered so far.

Government data has been broken down into neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each consist of about 8,000 people.

The latest figures, up to January 4, reveal the proportion of people in each Suffolk postcode who have had their first, second and booster jabs so far.

Fressingfield, Laxfield and Worlingworth is the most-vaccinated neighbourhood in Suffolk based on first doses, with 93.7% of the population having at least one jab.

But vaccination rates in Ipswich are notably much lower – with only 59.8% of people in Westgate having had their first dose.

Government data revealed that up to January 4 a total of 1,614,494 doses have been administered in Suffolk.

The government has said it will continue to look at what it means to be fully vaccinated, as more people get their booster or third dose.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "It’s something we want to look at and keep under review given what we know about waning immunity, but beyond that we haven’t set a date."

