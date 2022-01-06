Mapped: How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The coronavirus vaccine programme has continued at pace in Suffolk, with more than 1.6million doses being administered so far.
Government data has been broken down into neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each consist of about 8,000 people.
The latest figures, up to January 4, reveal the proportion of people in each Suffolk postcode who have had their first, second and booster jabs so far.
Fressingfield, Laxfield and Worlingworth is the most-vaccinated neighbourhood in Suffolk based on first doses, with 93.7% of the population having at least one jab.
But vaccination rates in Ipswich are notably much lower – with only 59.8% of people in Westgate having had their first dose.
Government data revealed that up to January 4 a total of 1,614,494 doses have been administered in Suffolk.
The government has said it will continue to look at what it means to be fully vaccinated, as more people get their booster or third dose.
Most Read
- 1 Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed
- 2 Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers
- 3 'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant
- 4 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
- 5 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
- 6 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
- 7 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury
- 8 West Suffolk Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as Covid surges
- 9 'It would be massive' - Evans on Town's bid to keep Walton
- 10 Stowmarket malt factory to feature in BBC's Inside the Factory tonight
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "It’s something we want to look at and keep under review given what we know about waning immunity, but beyond that we haven’t set a date."