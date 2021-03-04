News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Further fall in coronavirus infection rates in all districts

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:50 PM March 4, 2021   
Coronavirus signs in The Buttermarket in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus cases across Suffolk are continuing to drop - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

New coronavirus statistics have shown reductions in infection rates across Suffolk and north Essex. 

The infection rate in Ipswich remains the highest out of all Suffolk districts, but also had one of the largest drops in cases. 

In the week to February 28, there were 76 cases per 100,000 people in the town, falling from 91.3 cases per 100,000 in the previous week. 

The lowest infection rate is in Babergh, which is 35.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from 54.3 cases per 100,000 people the previous week. 

In Essex, the largest drop was in Uttlesford - which recorded an infection rate of 19.7 cases per 100,000 people in the week to February 28.

That was down from 52.6 cases per 100,000 people in the previous week. 

The highest infection rate in the area is Colchester, which has 82.7 cases per 100,000 people. However, this is down from 102.2 cases per 100,000 people in the previous week. 

