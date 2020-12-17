Ipswich's coronavirus infection rate drops slightly
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich's coronavirus infection rate has dropped slightly on the day that it was announced Suffolk would remain under Tier 2 measures.
The seven-day infection rate in the county town fell to 210.4 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to December 14, a small decrease from the rate from the day before.
Babergh was the district with next highest infection rate at 136.9, followed by Mid Suffolk at 120.3 and East Suffolk at 109.0.
West Suffolk had the lowest infection rate in the county at 104.4 cases per 100,000 people.
In Essex, Braintree has been placed in Tier 3 after its seven-day infection rate soared to 444.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.
You may also want to watch:
Colchester's rate is currently 155.6 and Tendring's is 132.4.
Both districts remain in Tier 2 after the government opted to split the county of Essex into separate tiers.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
- 2 Initial investigations underway following death of man in Woodbridge
- 3 When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?
- 4 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
- 5 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
- 6 Dogs stolen in Suffolk kennels burglary found in Kent
- 7 Town back behind closed doors this weekend as Posh chairman threatens to take legal action
- 8 Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s
- 9 Audi S5 driver arrested after allegedly fleeing police after car stopped
- 10 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths