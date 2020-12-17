Ipswich's coronavirus infection rate drops slightly

Published: 7:30 PM December 17, 2020

Suffolk remains in Tier 2, while Essex has been split into different districts - Credit: Archant

Ipswich's coronavirus infection rate has dropped slightly on the day that it was announced Suffolk would remain under Tier 2 measures.

The seven-day infection rate in the county town fell to 210.4 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to December 14, a small decrease from the rate from the day before.

Babergh was the district with next highest infection rate at 136.9, followed by Mid Suffolk at 120.3 and East Suffolk at 109.0.

West Suffolk had the lowest infection rate in the county at 104.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In Essex, Braintree has been placed in Tier 3 after its seven-day infection rate soared to 444.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Colchester's rate is currently 155.6 and Tendring's is 132.4.

Both districts remain in Tier 2 after the government opted to split the county of Essex into separate tiers.



