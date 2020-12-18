Ipswich's Covid infection rate rises again after slight drop

Published: 6:00 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 6:02 PM December 18, 2020

The coronavirus infection rate has risen again in Ipswich - having dropped slightly from the day before.

Suffolk's county town recorded another 45 Covid-19 cases, taking its seven-day infection rate up to 222.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to December 15.

The Babergh district has the second highest infection rate in Suffolk at 161.9, followed by Mid Suffolk at 140.5.

West Suffolk's seven-day rate was 124.6 while East Suffolk's was the lowest in the county at 120.7.

Suffolk remains in Tier 2 measures after the first review of the system this week.

Over the border in Essex, Braintree's rate in the same timeframe was much higher than the national average at 492.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Colchester's rate was 183.4 and Tendring's was 152.8.

Braintree is currently in Tier 3 measures, while Colchester and Tendring have been placed in Tier 2 due to their comparatively low infection rate.

The overall seven-day infection rate for England is 249.7 in the week up to December 15.



