Babergh coronavirus infection rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide

Published: 6:19 PM December 27, 2020

The Babergh area of Suffolk continues to have the highest coronavirus infection rate in the county, as cases again rose across the region.

According to the latest data made available by Public Health England, which covers the seven days to December 23, the local authority area again peaked as the highest in Suffolk.

The authority recorded 324 new cases that week – up from 186 the week prior – taking its seven-day infection rate to 352 cases per 100,000. In the week ending December 16, the rate was significantly lower at 202.1 per 100,000.

Further government data, which covers the seven days to December 22, shows Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford to have the highest rate of infection in the Babergh council area.

In Ipswich, the infection rate is now nearing 300 cases per 100,000, with the borough recording 400 new cases of the virus in the week to December 23. In the previous week, the borough recorded 315 cases.

Those new cases take the infection rate there to 292.2 per 100,000, up from 230.1 the week prior.

West Suffolk again saw another significant rise in its rate, with 425 confirmed cases in the week to December 23 taking its rate to 237.4 per 100,000. In the week prior, the rate stood at 154.7 cases per 100,000.

In Mid Suffolk, which alongside West Suffolk had recorded some of the lowest case rates nationally last month, the rate rose slightly. The authority recorded 180 new cases, taking its rate to 173.2 per 100,000, compared to 161.7 the week prior.

East Suffolk has the lowest rate in Suffolk at 166.0 per 100,000. In the week to December 22, the authority recorded 414 new cases of Covid-19, up from 352 the previous week when its rate was 141.0 per 100,000.

All are lower than the England average of 380.8 cases per 100,000 – which is up from 286.3 the previous week.

In Essex, rates in Braintree continue to rocket, with 1,253 new cases taking the rate there to 821.1 per 100,000 – an increase from 537.3.

Colchester now has a rate higher than 400 at 402.1 per 100,000, while Tendring recorded a rate of 371.2 per 100,000.