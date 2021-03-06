Published: 6:18 PM March 6, 2021

We published our first ever coronavirus story a year ago today. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The coronavirus infection rate is continuing to fall across all districts in Suffolk, according to latest data.

The rate is also dropping in Essex, when comparing statistics for the seven days to March 2 and the seven days to February 23.

Ipswich saw the biggest fall in its Covid infection rate, from 119 cases per 100,000 people to 45.2 when looking at these two seven-day periods.

In England the coronavirus infection rate is currently 69.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In Essex, Colchester also saw a large fall in its infection rate, from 109.9 in the seven days to February 23 to 58.5 in the seven days to March 2.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh continues to reveal the lowest infection rate - 20.6 cases per 100,000 compared to 57.5 the previous week.

In Suffolk, Ipswich has the highest infection rate (45.2), while in Essex it was Tendring with 67.5.



