Suffolk and North East Essex remain among top 5 most vaccinated areas

Published: 4:57 PM May 13, 2021

Suffolk and North East Essex is among the most vaccinated places in the UK - Credit: Archant

Suffolk and North East Essex has again ranked among the top five most vaccinated areas of England, with 40% of adults now having received both doses.

According to figures released by NHS England, the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System has now given out two doses of a coronavirus vaccine to 40.1% of people aged 16 or over – the fourth highest rate in the country.

The Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which is administering vaccines in the north east of Suffolk, ranked second with 40.4% of adults having received both jabs.

Looking at individual areas of Suffolk, two local authority areas rank in the top 10 for adults receiving both jabs, with East Suffolk ranking sixth at 44.2%.

Mid Suffolk ranked 8th, with 43.3% of adults having received two doses.

Breaking down the region further into individual neighbourhoods, Felixstowe East has the second highest proportion of fully vaccinated adults in the country.

There, 60.8% of adults have now received both jabs, with the Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton & Felsham area ranking sixth at 59.3%.

The Saxmundham & Coldfair Green area of East Suffolk ranked 10th, with 57.2% of adults being fully vaccinated.

In terms of first jabs, more than 70% of adults have received one dose in East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Tendring.

Figures are slightly lower in Babergh at 69.8% and in West Suffolk, where 63.2% of adults have received their first jab, while Colchester's figure stands at 56.7%.

Ipswich has the lowest figure of all local authorities in the region at 56%.

Within Suffolk's county town, the Westgate area ranks lowest for first doses, with 39.2% of adults in the town having received a jab. The area is closely followed by Ipswich Central, where 41.3% of adults have received their first dose.

Overall, 31.9% of adults in Ipswich have received both doses – slightly higher than Colchester, where the figure stands at 30.1%.

In the whole of the UK, 54,797,640 doses have been given – with 18,890,969 of those being second jabs.