News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Falling number of Covid deaths in Suffolk despite surge in cases

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:10 PM March 17, 2022
Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid-related deaths in Suffolk remain low despite a rise in cases - Credit: Archant

The number of Covid-related deaths in Suffolk has fallen since the start of the year – despite a surge in new infections.

According to the latest data, there were 6,146 reported cases in Suffolk over the past seven days, leading up to March 12.

Within the same timeframe, there were eight deaths within 28 days of a positive test. 

ESNEFT, which manages Ipswich Hospital, is treating fewer Covid patients than last week

There have been two deaths within 28 days of testing positive for covid in Ipswich in the past week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This has been a fall since the start of the year, with 30 Covid deaths being recorded in the county in the week up to January 13.

Despite the small number of deaths in relation to the number of cases, the Covid rate across the county has risen in recent weeks.

The district with the highest coronavirus rate in Suffolk is East Suffolk, which has 857.7 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to March 12.

This is well above the national average of 617.5 cases per 100,000. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
  2. 2 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
  3. 3 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
  1. 4 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
  2. 5 From future stars to being benched - how Town's loan players are performing
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Can Town make play-offs? Here's my take
  4. 7 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
  5. 8 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
  6. 9 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
  7. 10 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

Ipswich has the second-highest Covid rate in the county, with 823.9 cases per 100,000 people – up from 520.8 in the seven days prior. 

Coronavirus
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

person
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

person