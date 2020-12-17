Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak

Published: 1:30 PM December 17, 2020

Margert Girling House, in Gosford Way, Felixstowe has gone into lockdown after an outbreak of Covid-19. - Credit: Google Maps

A care home in Felixstowe has been put into lockdown after a number of residents and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The outbreak started last week at Margery Girling House, in Gosford Way.

All residents have been asked to stay in their flats to avoid further spread of the virus.

It is not known how many people have tested positive.

The care home, which is run by Orwell Housing, is now following guidelines set out by the government and is working closely with the local authority to ensure residents' safety.

Rowan Procter, Orwell Housing's director of care and support, said the home was doing everything it could to prevent further spread of the virus.

"We have had some positive Covid tests amongst residents and staff at Margery Girling, we are very sad to say," he said.

"We are doing everything we can to keep everybody safe locking down the residents so that there isn't any mixing to ensure safety is our biggest priority.

"We have numbers of staff working there and we have some of our volunteers going to to help provide food and drinks doing as much care as possible with the staffing level we have.

"We are working very closely with the local authority and CCG to ensure we are adhering to full infection control processes."















