News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Covid vaccine team 'single greatest asset' in pandemic - Hancock

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:59 AM June 2, 2021   
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, speaking exclusively to the E

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has paid tribute to the team involved in the Covid vaccine rollout - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is to pay tribute to the team involved in the Covid vaccine rollout in a speech later today.

Mr Hancock will celebrate the success of the programme when he delivers a speech in Oxford -  the city where the AstraZeneca jab was developed.

More than 65million doses of a range of Covid vaccines have now been administered in the UK.

In the speech, being held at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, Mr Hancock will talk about the government's procurement process and the challenge of delivering doses to all four UK nations.

He will say: "We had to move fast, embrace change and learn quickly from our mistakes and bring the best people to the table - the finest team that I’ve ever been part of.

You may also want to watch:

“A perfect example of this is our Vaccine Taskforce. Last April, we worked to pull together a team with all the different disciplines that we needed, in one place, with one mission. And this diverse team, diverse in background and perspectives, helped us to create one of the most diverse vaccine portfolios in the world.

“The team who worked on our vaccination programme was the single greatest asset that we had in this crisis."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton
  2. 2 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
  3. 3 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
  1. 4 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
  3. 6 Woman in her 50s dies in caravan blaze
  4. 7 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
  5. 8 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
  6. 9 Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate
  7. 10 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers in a car park opposite Asda in Stowmarket. 

Travellers move on to car park in Stowmarket

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
30mph sign in Brantham on A137

4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Oxford United's Mark Sykes (left) and Portsmouth's Marcus Harness battle for the ball during the Sky

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Josh Hawkes signed for Sunderland from Hartlepool in 2020

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus