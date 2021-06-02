Covid vaccine team 'single greatest asset' in pandemic - Hancock

Published: 9:59 AM June 2, 2021

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has paid tribute to the team involved in the Covid vaccine rollout - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is to pay tribute to the team involved in the Covid vaccine rollout in a speech later today.

Mr Hancock will celebrate the success of the programme when he delivers a speech in Oxford - the city where the AstraZeneca jab was developed.

More than 65million doses of a range of Covid vaccines have now been administered in the UK.

In the speech, being held at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, Mr Hancock will talk about the government's procurement process and the challenge of delivering doses to all four UK nations.

He will say: "We had to move fast, embrace change and learn quickly from our mistakes and bring the best people to the table - the finest team that I’ve ever been part of.

“A perfect example of this is our Vaccine Taskforce. Last April, we worked to pull together a team with all the different disciplines that we needed, in one place, with one mission. And this diverse team, diverse in background and perspectives, helped us to create one of the most diverse vaccine portfolios in the world.

“The team who worked on our vaccination programme was the single greatest asset that we had in this crisis."