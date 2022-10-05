Cancer patients and vulnerable facing 'impossible choice' as costs soar

Cancer patients and those suffering with life-threatening conditions are facing an "impossible choice" between getting the care they need or paying for food and water - Credit: PA/Gregg Brown

Cancer patients and those suffering with life-threatening conditions are facing an "impossible choice" between getting the care they need or paying for food and water, new data has revealed.

Macmillan Cancer Support said record numbers of people are coming to them for financial help, with many patients already having to delay or cancel travelling to medical appointments for cost reasons.

Meanwhile, Asthma + Lung UK has warned that with winter already the deadliest season for people with lung conditions, there could be a "tidal wave of hospital admissions" for people with lung conditions as cold weather, an abundance of viruses and people cutting back on medicines, heating, food and electricity puts them at risk.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: “While many people will find ways to reduce expenditure, this is simply not an option for those who may need the consistent use of medical equipment and a warm home. The fact people are being forced to choose between their finances and their health is unconscionable.

“The cost-of-living crisis is likely to impact upon many aspects of health and care access, potentially with lasting consequences for people’s health, and mental wellbeing. For example, we have received comments from people concerned about their access to GP practices because they cannot afford the cost of the telephone bill to get through to their surgery."

In some cases, a rising cost-of-living has already led to at least 20,000 cancer patients (6%) in the UK delaying or cancelling travel to medical appointments related to their cancer diagnosis or treatment and follow-up.

John Phillips is founder of GoStart, a Sudbury-based transport service that provides vital and low-cost travel to medical appointments for vulnerable people.

He said his organisation has seen a surge in demand in recent months, but many people are now starting to question if they can afford the service.

"This has been going on for years and it is getting steadily worse day by day," he said.

"We've seen a real increase in the number of people needing our help since the start of the year and the cost-of-living crisis is making it much worse.

"We are keeping our prices as low as we possibly can, but people are now starting to question if they can even afford that."

Christopher Jones, welfare rights and energy team leader at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “There has been a real change in the tone of the calls we have been receiving on the Support Line recently.

"People are really struggling, and emotions are heightened. We’re hearing from people every day who are feeling the enormous pressure with the rise in the cost-of-living and not knowing what to do or where to turn, all while coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

"Some are even having to face the impossible choice between getting to hospital appointments or food and water."

In an Asthma + Lung UK study that surveyed more than 3,600 people with lung conditions, 90% said they have already made significant changes to their lives in response to the cost of living crisis.

Some 63% said they are buying and eating less food, lowering their immunity and putting them at increased risk of viruses that trigger asthma attacks, while 15% said they are cutting back on using their inhaler to make it last longer and 6% said they have not been getting their prescriptions.

A staggering 74% said they plan to heat their homes less, while 45% look set to turn their heating off altogether.

“We’re living in a crisis that tragically hits the most vulnerable members of our society the hardest, and people are understandably fearful of what is yet to come this winter," added Healthwatch Suffolk's Mr Yacoub.

"This is especially true of people who may be elderly, living with cancer or suffering with a long-term condition.

"We would encourage all services across Suffolk and northeast Essex to focus their efforts on what can be done to support those most in need, as we prepare for what will be one of the toughest winters in recent memory.”