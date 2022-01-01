Meet Colchester Hospital's first arrivals of 2022

Maternity wards across Suffolk and Essex are heralding in the new year with the pitter-patter of little feet, as the first babies of 2022 have been born.

At Colchester Hospital, the team had welcomed two new arrivals before 6am on New Year's Day.

Hillary Mills, who works in the maternity ward at Colchester said: "Today we've been very steady, it's busy, but it is a pleasant day.

"So far we've had two babies, but hopefully they'll be more before the day is out. It's maybe less than usual, but only because people don't tend to come in on New Year's Day unless they're going into labour."

The first new baby to be born in Colchester in 2022 was the son of a Mr and Mrs Mayhew, from Sudbury. He was born at 3.30am, weighing seven pounds.

A Mr Mayhew of Sudbury pictured with his newborn son - Credit: Archant

The second baby born was Olwen Camroux, daughter of Lindsey Ilsley and Michael Camroux, from Myland, Colchester.

She was born at 5.08am, weighing 9lbs 5oz.

The couple said they picked the name Olwen, as they wanted to give her a traditional Welsh name.

Olwen Camroux, daughter of Lindsey Ilsley and Michael Camroux, from Myland, Colchester - Credit: Archant

If you have a baby born on New Years Day in Suffolk or Essex and would like them to appear in the newspaper, please get into contact with us at SuffolkEditors@archant.co.uk.



