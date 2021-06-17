Mental health trust fined £1.5m over deaths of 11 patients including 'beautiful son' Matthew

Published: 11:04 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM June 17, 2021

An NHS trust has been fined £1.5million over its failure to "prevent suicide", with a judge warning of a "litany of systemic failures" over a prolonged period.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

An investigation identified 11 deaths where a “point of ligature was used within the ward environment of the trust’s premises”, prompting the Health and Safety Executive to bring a prosecution.

Many deaths were at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford (file image)

Judge Mr Justice Cavanagh said a “litany” of “systematic failures” were found to have taken place over a prolonged period, describing the trust’s actions to protect its patients at the time as “woefully inadequate”.

The HSE probe covered the period from October 1, 2004, to March 31, 2015, during which a number of deaths through hanging occurred on wards of the former North Essex Partnership NHS Trust (NEP), which merged with services in southern Essex in 2017.

Patients who died included Ben Morris in 2008, David King in 2009, Steve Oxton in 2012 and Iris Scott in 2014.

Another of the victims was Matthew Leahy, 20, who died at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford in November 2012.

Melanie Leahy with her son Matthew Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: Archant

His mother Melanie, from Tolleshunt Knights between Colchester and Maldon, is currently fighting for a public inquiry into her son's death and several others at the trust.

Health minister Nadine Dorries announced a non-statutory inquiry in March, which will not compel witnesses to come forward and give evidence under oath.

Judge Cavanagh agreed with the prosecution that there were “repeated” failings to address the risk of ligature points before and after the deaths of patients.

Matthew Leahy, who was found dead at the Linden Centre in Essex back in 2012 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: Archant

He said recommended action was not put into practice in some cases for a number of years afterwards.

“There’s no doubt the failures to remove ligature points were a significant cause in the deaths of 11 people who died during the relevant time period, and of a 12th person who died just after and a number of near misses,” he added.

“Time and time again, opportunities to put measures in place were lost.”

Grief-stricken family members were able to read out victim impact statements in court.

Lisa Anne-Morris, mother of Maldon-based Ben Morris who was 20 years old when he died, described the moment she was told the news, saying “a part of me died with him”.

“Every day is a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she added, saying her son’s death had also had a profound impact on her own mental health.

Amanda Cook, Lisa Morris and Melanie Leahy, all campaigning for an investigation into deaths at the North Essex Partnership Foundation NHS Trust after their relatives died there - Credit: WILL LODGE

In a statement read out by family friend Sally King, the parents of David King began by thanking the court for giving them “a voice”.

Recounting the day they were told their son had died, they wrote: “I invited the policeman and the man from the mental health authority in and he asked us to sit down. I, as David’s mother, instinctively knew something terrible was wrong. That’s when they informed me he was dead.

“I knew I would have to tell his little boy what had happened. George was six years old. It had happened five days before Christmas.

“It was the most difficult thing I have ever done, telling a little boy his daddy was dead. I can’t describe to you the pain that was on his face. This memory never goes away.

“I promised George then that those responsible for his daddy’s death would be brought to court.”

They added: “David tried to ring us on December 20 but it went to answerphone. He had tried to get change for a £10 but staff wouldn’t help him. He said he loved us and would try and call again. But he never did.”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was prosecuted at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Lucy taylor

Bernard Thorogood, representing the trust, said: “I would like to make a public expression of apology for these identified series of failures accepted by the trust, and an expression by the trust through me of regret, remorse and sympathy.”

He said the new chief executive of the trust, Paul Scott, was at the hearing.

Mr Scott had already implemented significant changes, met with families and was committed to continuing to improve the wards, he added.

Mr Thorogood asked that the trust’s financial situation be taken into account during the sentencing, with it required to pay the fine over a five-year period. Legal costs will total £86,222.23.

Melanie has endured a nine-year fight for answers over her son's death - Credit: MELANIE LEAHY

Priya Singh, a solicitor at Hodge Jones & Allen, which represents families of those who died, said in a statement after the hearing: “Today’s fine of £1.5 million handed to EPUT following the HSE investigation simply highlights the failings of mental health care in Essex.

“While the fine is welcome news, the families are still left with many unanswered questions, and this fine does not represent justice.

“It only scratches the surface of what is going so badly wrong in Essex.

She added: “The only way to establish the truth of the gross failings in care across Essex Mental Health Services is through holding a full statutory public inquiry.”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was created out of northern, southern and central mental health services in the county - Credit: EPUT

Paul Scott, EPUT’s new chief executive, said: “I would like to personally express my deepest sympathies and apologies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. I am fully committed to ensuring that every lesson is learnt.

“Since joining EPUT as chief executive last October, I have put safety at the forefront of everything we do.

“I am grateful to the families who have shared their experiences in court today, and also with me privately. Their experiences have had a deep impact on our staff and will help the trust to drive continuous improvements to safety on our wards.”

He said improvements have already been made to services, including an additional £10m spent on ward safety last year.

He added: “We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure EPUT provides the safest possible care so that our patients and our local community have confidence in the services we provide.”

Read more about the Suffolk and north Essex families banding together for a public inquiry here.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.