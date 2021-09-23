Suffolk man takes to motorcycle track after beating testicular cancer

Published: 7:00 PM September 23, 2021

Matt Finch decided to take to the motorcycle track after a testicular cancer diagnosis - Credit: Matt Finch

A rookie motorcycle racer who took to the track for the first time after overcoming testicular cancer is now aiming to raise awareness of the disease.

Matt Finch, 32, said he decided to take the plunge and begin racing after cancer opened his eyes "to how short life can be".

Mr Finch, a father-of-three, who lives in the Woodbridge area, said he was in "disbelief" when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in late 2017 and underwent chemotherapy for the condition.

The experience led him back to the motorcycle track - a long-held ambition having watched his father race for many years growing up.

"My dad was racing speedway and grass track when I was little, and everyone else in my family and my mates were into motorbikes," he said.

"I went to the race meetings and thought, 'I wouldn't mind having a go at that' but never got round to it.

"I got ill and when I recovered I decided that now was the time to be getting on with it, I didn't want to have any regrets."

Mr Finch, who was since completed nine races, is now on a mission to raise awareness of the disease - particularly within the motorcycling community.

He has since launched 445 One Ball Racing on social media as a way of getting the message across.

Matt Finch in action on the track - Credit: Matt Finch

"From being around the motorcycle community I know that the demographic of riders in the race paddock is heavily male dominant - with men aged from their teens to around 45 being the ‘at risk’ category for testicular cancer," he said.

"So I thought it was a good way of raising awareness, and encouraging people to check themselves for symptoms and open up discussions about the illness because there is a bit of a taboo about it.

"People don't really want to talk about it or people don't know what to say.

"You never think it's going to happen to you. I was 29, fit and active and you just go to doctors and think it's going to be something small that will be sorted out.

"Speaking about the disease has really helped my own recovery, and I want to encourage others to do the same but also show others that there is like after cancer."

Mr Finch is looking for sponsorship for the 2022 season and anyone wishing to make contact can visit his YouTube channel, Facebook or Instagram page.