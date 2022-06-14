Care home staff learn to move it with Mr Motivator

Mrs Motivator, Carol, Mr Motivator and Margaret during the fitness session at Colchester Stadium - Credit: The Oaks

Care home staff say they'll be bringing more fun and fitness back to residents after throwing shapes with a fitness icon.

Derrick Errol Evans MBE, who is better known as Mr Motivator, invited the team from The Oaks, in Colchester, to exercise with him and learn how to carry out fun activities for the residents.

Staff dressed up for the occasion in colourful outfits and joined Mr Motivator at Colchester United's stadium.

Mr Motivator shared with the care home staff his ideas on how to tailor a fitness session for residents with very different needs.

Despite initially feeling nervous about the session, wellbeing co-ordinator Margaret Brodie, left the event feeling empowered.

Ms Brodie said: “It’s given me a lot of confidence to take these activities back into the care home.

“We’ve learnt so many new ways to bring fun and fitness together for the benefit of our residents.”

Carol Preston, the home manager, added: “It’s not just about the physical benefits. Fitness classes are very social and uplifting, little things like taking seated classes in a circle and offering a variation of moves keeps them inclusive.

“Residents can enjoy the music, whether it’s fast or slow and using a variety of music can evoke different memories and create different atmospheres, which is especially great for our residents with dementia and memory loss.

“Today, we’ve learnt how to do dance moves using our bodies to draw shapes, letters and numbers, which has lots of added cognitive benefits and will certainly get our residents thinking.

“We can’t wait to try out our new moves with our residents, we know they are going to love them!”

Mr Motivator said: “The day has been so much fun, what a group! It’s been so uplifting to meet everyone in person. I know they’ll all take this energy and positivity back to their care homes to share it with the residents and that’s why we do it.

“It’s really all about support and togetherness and making everyone feel good, in their bodies and their minds.”

The event was organised by a charity organisation called Fans Network and invited staff from several local care homes.

Tony Lee, community networks leader for the Fans Network charity and organiser of the event, said: “We need each other and giving support to care homes - not just the residents but their family members and the staff, is what this is all about. It’s about togetherness, connecting people and having fun.”

