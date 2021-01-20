Suffolk mental health charity wins national award for its services
Local mental health charity Suffolk Mind has won a national award in recognition of its services to helping those in need.
The Suffolk-based charity won the Mind Award for Service Quality and Safety by national parent charity Mind – up against 60 other regional mental health charities.
Judges at the Mind Network Excellence Awards found the Suffolk charity had surpassed all benchmarks in their judging criteria, and were delivering "excellent" services to local people.
Jon Neal, CEO of Suffolk Mind said the award shows his staff are at the "top of their game"
Mr Neal added: “Service quality, and health and safety, are the bedrock of everything we do at Suffolk Mind, so I’m incredibly proud of our team for achieving this national recognition.
“It will be reassuring to the people that use our services, and to those that commission them, that our staff and volunteers are at the top of their game in this crucial area.”
