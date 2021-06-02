More than 1,800 coronavirus tests carried out in Needham Market

Published: 5:50 PM June 2, 2021

A week of extensive coronavirus testing in Needham Market identified more than a dozen cases, new figures have shown.

A testing centre was set up in Needham Market for a week between May 22 and May 29 after cases were found of the Delta (Indian) variant.

In this time more than 1,800 tests were carried out and public health has now confirmed that 13 cases of coronavirus were found during this time.

Martin Seymour, interim deputy director of public health for Suffolk, said the incident was now considered closed but the situation would continue to be monitored.

“The mobile service offering PCR tests for the community around Needham Market and Wattisham concluded on Saturday May 29," said Mr Seymour.

"A total of 1,814 tests were carried out of which 13 were positive for coronavirus. Of these, seven have been linked to the outbreak in this area.

“A total of 36 cases have now been recorded with this outbreak and all concerned have been contacted by Suffolk’s contact and trace service and told to isolate along with any close contacts, with appropriate support and advice offered.

"Following a comprehensive programme of testing and tracing the incident is now considered closed, although monitoring will continue."

Mr Seymour said it was important as ever for people to stick to current guidelines and take precautions.

“This outbreak has provided a timely reminder of the need to continue to follow the guidelines on maintaining distancing, wearing face masks, regularly washing hands and ventilating rooms when meeting others indoors," said Mr Seymour.

"We continue to roll out the vaccination programme across the county and I would encourage people to take up both doses as soon as they are offered.”

The most recent data released by Suffolk County Council showed there were 22 cases of the delta variant in Suffolk.

Of these cases 14 were in Mid Suffolk, two further cases were in Ipswich and five in west Suffolk.

It was unclear if a final case was linked to the county.

According to Government data up to May 28, the rolling rate for the Needham Market South & Great Blakenham area was 61.6, down from a height of 123.1 cases per 100,000.