Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia

Another case of the new Omicron Covid variant has been identified in East Anglia - Credit: Archant

Another case of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant has been identified in East Anglia, but no cases have been reported in Suffolk yet.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed a further case of the variant, has been found in South Cambridgeshire.

This comes after a case was identified in Norfolk yesterday.

According to the government website the individuals who have tested positive and their contacts are all isolating.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

“Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant – please get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay.

“Please make sure to wear a mask in line with government guidance, including on public transport and in shops, to help break the chains of transmission and slow the spread of this new variant.

“It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing."