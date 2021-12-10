News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New owner set to scale up Stowmarket dental practice

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:40 PM December 10, 2021
Dr Bhanu Morturi has taken over Bury House Dental Surgery on Bury St in Stowmarket, Suffolk

Dr Bhanu Morturi has taken over Bury House Dental Surgery on Bury St in Stowmarket, Suffolk - Credit: SWNS/Google Maps

A Suffolk based dentist practice has plans to grow after being bought by a new owner. 

Bury House Dental Practice in Stowmarket, which provides both private and NHS treatments, was recently purchased by Dr Bhanu Moturi, who has retained all staff, patients, and services. 

She intends to grow the practice's ten strong team by recruiting an implantologist and an endodontist, and next year hopes to create additional treatment rooms.

Dr Moturi said: "Taking on your first practice is ambitious and an exciting experience. 

“People expect more from their dental surgeries nowadays, particularly with the growth of Invisalign and other orthodontic and cosmetic treatments.

"It’s essential that we are able to evolve the services that we offer to make sure that they’re meeting the needs of our patients and giving them the best experience possible.

“I can’t wait to expand the team and the services on offer, which I’m certain will take the practice to new heights.”

This expansion comes after protests at the lack of NHS dentists in Suffolk, and EADT investigations finding that no surgery in the county is willing to take on NHS patients

Dr Moturi added that she wants to expand the practice further and take on more NHS patients, but so early into her leadership she couldn't say for sure how this was going to happen.

She said: "I took over the practice two months ago, and I'm just at the beginning, but I would like to take on more staff and expand.

"However, I can't say 100% when or how this will happen."

NHS
Stowmarket News

