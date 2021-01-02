Mum's delight that son arrived as new year dawned
Georgia Fraser is today basking in the joy of being a new mum - and her son could not have arrived at a more perfect moment.
Baby Fraser, who Georgia is yet to decide on a name for, was born at 3.24am on New Year's Day after mum was induced the previous day.
"I am over the moon, he is adorable," said the 24-year-old from the Colchester area.
Georgia gave birth at Colchester Hospital and is currently recuperating on the post-natal ward while doctors monitor her baby's blood sugar levels.
"I am glad he stayed in until the first day of the new year," said the first-time mum. "His birth is a sign of better things to come this year."
Georgia is hoping to be home soon, and then to catch up on some sleep so she can finally decide on a name for her newborn, who tipped the scales at a healthy 8lb 2oz.
"I can't wait to get to know him," she said. "I have felt him moving around, he was a real wriggler and now I have a face to put to all those movements."
