Tens of thousands of Suffolk people still to have Covid jabs

Some 2,000 Covid vaccinations are still being given out each week in Suffolk - health chiefs say it is not too late to come forward - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People will be able to receive second Covid-19 booster jabs this spring, with the expectation of a wider rollout of top-up jabs in the autumn.

It comes as more than 76,500 eligible people who have yet to have a vaccine in Suffolk are being urged to get protection.

Suffolk’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting of council, police and health chiefs on Friday heard that youngsters aged between five and 11 will be offered two doses of a paediatric version of Pfizer from April.

That will be at vaccination centres, pop-up clinics and select community pharmacies, as health bosses are keen that hospitals and GP surgeries get back to delivering core services that may have been delayed or put on hold at the peak of the vaccination programmes or during the pandemic.

In addition, those aged 12 or above who are immunosuppressed will be offered a booster, as well as those aged 75 or above before June 30 who can receive a second booster six months after their first.

Health bosses said that will take place this spring, and includes those who are housebound and care home residents.

While firm plans have not yet been confirmed for the rest of the population, it is expected that a booster programme will be delivered more widely in the autumn ahead of the winter virus season.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s public health director, said: "Covid is still going to be here. They are putting in further vaccines in the spring for the more vulnerable groups and older age groups to help boost the protection there.

“There is still work going on from a vaccination perspective around the 5-11 year-olds, who are at risk, and in April that will be rolled out more broadly, and planning is going on with health colleagues around the vaccination programme going forward, both predicting maybe another jab in the autumn and being ready to stand up if a further push is needed as well.”

Latest data for Suffolk showed that 86.4% of the eligible population have had a booster, but there were still 76,500 eligible people who have not had a jab.

More than 2,000 jabs per week were still being delivered locally throughout Suffolk, according to figures, which included a mix of first, second and boosters vaccinations.



