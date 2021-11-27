Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex

A case of the Omicron Covid variant has been identified in Chelmsford, Essex - Credit: Archant

One case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been identified in Chelmsford in Essex, the government has confirmed.

The UK has introduced travel restrictions with a number of southern African countries, including South Africa and Botswana, after the new strain was identified this week.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed another case of the variant has been found in Nottingham.

Both of the cases are believed to be connected and linked to travel to southern Africa.

The individuals that have tested positive, and all members of their households, are being re-tested and told to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is under way.

As a precaution we are rolling out additional targeted testing in the affected areas - Nottingham and Chelmsford - and sequencing all positive cases.



This is a fast-moving situation and we are taking decisive steps to protect public health. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 27, 2021

A spokesman for DHSC said: "The UK Health Security Agency is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to have been infectious.

"In response to the developing situation, the UK is taking decisive action to protect public health. Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary."

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has warned measures such as wearing face masks in shops may be brought back if the new variant spreads throughout the UK.