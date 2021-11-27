Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex
- Credit: Archant
One case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been identified in Chelmsford in Essex, the government has confirmed.
The UK has introduced travel restrictions with a number of southern African countries, including South Africa and Botswana, after the new strain was identified this week.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed another case of the variant has been found in Nottingham.
Both of the cases are believed to be connected and linked to travel to southern Africa.
The individuals that have tested positive, and all members of their households, are being re-tested and told to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is under way.
A spokesman for DHSC said: "The UK Health Security Agency is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to have been infectious.
"In response to the developing situation, the UK is taking decisive action to protect public health. Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary."
Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has warned measures such as wearing face masks in shops may be brought back if the new variant spreads throughout the UK.
Most Read
- 1 No timescale for when Suffolk road closed due to flooding can reopen
- 2 Snow possible overnight as 50mph gusts set to arrive in Suffolk
- 3 'Ipswich did so much for me' - Knight excited for Town return with Crewe after dream Manchester City move
- 4 Dispersal order put in place for coastal town
- 5 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
- 6 Man caught massaging woman's leg by husband viewing home CCTV
- 7 JCB skip loader worth £5,500 stolen from Suffolk village
- 8 A12 blocked following two vehicle crash
- 9 Evicted Suffolk family of dying child given early Christmas presents
- 10 Suffolk beauty spots ranked among best in UK