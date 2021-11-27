News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:36 PM November 27, 2021
Updated: 2:57 PM November 27, 2021
NHS Track and Trace has come under fire after it was revealed that people were being sent more than

A case of the Omicron Covid variant has been identified in Chelmsford, Essex - Credit: Archant

One case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been identified in Chelmsford in Essex, the government has confirmed.

The UK has introduced travel restrictions with a number of southern African countries, including South Africa and Botswana, after the new strain was identified this week.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed another case of the variant has been found in Nottingham.

Both of the cases are believed to be connected and linked to travel to southern Africa.

The individuals that have tested positive, and all members of their households, are being re-tested and told to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is under way.

A spokesman for DHSC said: "The UK Health Security Agency is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to have been infectious.

"In response to the developing situation, the UK is taking decisive action to protect public health. Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary."

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has warned measures such as wearing face masks in shops may be brought back if the new variant spreads throughout the UK.

